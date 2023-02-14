Drake And Son Adonis Give First Joint Interview In Hilarious Clip

Drake accompanied Adonis to his first sit-down interview this past Sunday (Feb. 12) with Sundae Conversations . The Barstool property uploaded the eleven-minute video to YouTube just ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and fans were treated to a rare father-son moment with the superstar.

Caleb Pressley kicked off the episode by speaking with Drizzy’s unbelievably adorable 5-year-old son, who attempted to answer an array of questions. Pressley then jokingly presses the question of whether or not the youngster could read, to which Adonis replies, “no.”

“Do you think if [ Drake ] did a better job with you at home that you’d be able to read?” Pressley jokingly follows up. “Yeah,” Adonis nonchalantly responds before adding that his pops is hilarious. “[He’s] a funny dad, does a lot of funny jokes.”

The global superstar joins the conversation around the 1:30 mark, with Pressley hilariously asking the Candian crooner whether or not his Adonis has “cock-blocked” to protect his future inheritance. “No, no, not really,” Drake asserted, with a smile. “He definitely just always is vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a father, a single father. So, maybe he is trying to deliver a message.”

Towards the end of the conversation, Caleb began to ask the rapper about his love for betting and what he feels is the best thing to place your money on.

“Fatherhood,” Drake stoically said before laughter crept into the room. “I just mean, in an encouraging way, like, ‘You can always bet on fatherhood.”

The brief conversation also found “The Boy” joking about being included in a potential Canadian Hall of Fame, whether or not Dan Ackroyd invented Patrón, if he says “bi**hes” in his raps too much, and if saying h*es is better.

Barstool’s video arrives months after the Her Loss entertainer celebrated his son’s 5th birthday party in October 2022. Aubrey uploaded a post to Instagram showing love to his first born and referring to him as his “twin.” “Happy 5th to my twin ???,” the caption affectionately read.

Watch the video above.