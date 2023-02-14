Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers sign Dewayne Dedmon to add frontcourt depth

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113LG3_0kn4frk500

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Dedmon, a 10-year veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat . The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field.

The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid . They have used Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed at the backup spots.

Dedmon also briefly played for the Sixers during the 2013-14 season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Noah Song set to report to Phillies after Navy service change
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Flyers forward Travis Konecny exits win with upper-body injury
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marchand: 'Nobody cares' about records in Bruins' locker room
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Brittney Griner officially re-signs with Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Latest on Patrick Kane, Boston Bruins and more trade buzz
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike re-signs with Sparks
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Darvin Ham's Lakers prepare to be 'best version of ourselves'
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Blackhawks acquire Nikita Zaitsev, two draft picks from Senators
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Meyers Leonard grateful to Bucks as he returns 2 years after slur
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Miles Bridges on NBA return: 'I might be back in March'
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Westbrook 'ready for the challenge' of Clippers' stretch run
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Red McCombs, ex-owner of Spurs, Nuggets and Vikings, dies
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn agrees to multiyear extension
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Fantasy basketball roundtable: Who is most impacted by Russell Westbrook signing with the Clippers?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Free agent guard Patrick Beverley finalizing deal with Bulls
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy