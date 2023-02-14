Open in App
Green Bay, WI
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers insane antics are causing trouble

By Kevin Harrish,

8 days ago
Star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has certainly made some headlines for interesting reasons as he continues to ponder his decision regarding his future in the league . And while Rodgers would likely be welcomed by many teams if he wished to be traded from the Green Bay Packers, but according to one NFL insider, some of his recent antics appear to have rubbed some teams the wrong way.

Aaron Rodgers claims that he is currently planning an “isolation retreat” where he will spend four days in complete darkness before making his decision about his future. And according to NFL insider Peter King, that retreat has convinced a few teams that he might not even be worth signing.

“This is not in any way scientific, because there aren’t a ton of NFL GMs and personnel people who hang around the Super Bowl. But Aaron Rodgers starts what he called a four-day darkness period in the pitch dark of a home, alone, today, and there was eyebrow-raising among a few league or team people I brought this up with, the reaction being: ‘ I can see why the Packers would consider trading him. Seems like a good person, but he might be more trouble than he’s worth,'” King wrote in his Football Morning in America column.

However, King was clear to note that the New York Jets are not one of those teams as they continue to pursue Rodgers.

