How to catch the Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy

Everything you need to know to add a Phoenix to your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy embraces the world of Harry Potter, and of course it contains all manner of fantastic beasts within the game – and you can find those beast locations with our guides. But some monsters aren’t just lurking in dens on the world map.

Certain ultra-rare creatures, like the Phoenix, are hidden behind specific quests, or in very specific locations, making catching and breeding them much harder. For everything you need to know about catching and breeding the Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy, just read through our instructions below.

Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix location: where to find the Phoenix (; 1:02)

Phoenix Rising quest guide – Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to catch your first Phoenix, then you’ll need the Phoenix Rising quest. Phoenix Rising is another beast-related quest that’ll be given to you by Deek in the Room of Requirement. You’ll need to complete all of his previous quests in order to access this one.

The Phoenix Rising quest takes place in the Phoenix Mountain Cave, East of North Poidsear Coast. You won’t be able to find a Phoenix here until you have access to the quest, so be patient.



Once the quest is active, you’ll move through the cave while taking out a bunch of poachers and spiders. Finally, at the end, you’ll meet the Phoenix and have an opportunity to catch it.

How to catch the Phoenix – Hogwarts Legacy

Straight into the Nabsack.

The Phoenix is actually very simple to catch. Once you’ve completed the above steps, you’ll be able to use your Nabsack, and the Phoenix will jump right in with any button prompts. It doesn’t even fly away if you “accidentally” hit it with an offensive spell instead.

Can you breed Phoenix? – Hogwarts Legacy

No breeding for this beautiful creature. I know how it feels.

It’s only natural to want more than one Phoenix in your Viviariums, but unfortunately, only one Phoenix can be found in the entirety of Hogwarts Legacy. The Phoenix really is a creature to treasure, not to churn out and sell. That is what you were thinking, wasn’t it?

Are there Phoenix dens? – Hogwarts Legacy

Proud, majestic, moisturized, staying in its lane, unbothered.

As mentioned above, there’s only one Phoenix in the game, so there’s no way to breed it, and of course, no Phoenix dens to find. After the Phoenix Rising quest, there’s really nothing more to be done with this beast type.