Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed woman

By Miabelle Salzano,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfl5l_0kn4fYAO00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — San Jose police made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead last week, according to SJPD.

The suspect, Kim Ngan Thi Mai, 60, of San Jose, was arrested Feb. 11 at her home after police tracked her car as the car involved in the collision. Mai was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and charged with one count of felony hit-and-run. She posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Person stabbed to death in San Francisco: SFPD

A U-Haul truck was originally believed to have hit the downed pedestrian but police said after further investigation, officials determined the U-Haul did not hit the pedestrian and is no longer wanted.

The crash happened on Feb. 10 around 5:39 a.m. Officers responded to the crash site at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road and found a woman down in the road hit while crossing Merrill Avenue outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This was the fourth pedestrian fatality in San Jose so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Teacher, 78, assaulted in Mission District; suspect arrested
San Francisco, CA10 hours ago
Oakland missing person described as at-risk sought by police
Oakland, CA17 hours ago
Suspect wanted in connection to SF stabbing of 67-year-old woman
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting in Rancho neighborhood
San Jose, CA16 hours ago
Felon who gave fake identity to Antioch officer arrested for possessing handgun
Antioch, CA16 hours ago
Photo of vehicle wanted for hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man released
Oakland, CA1 day ago
3 dead after leading high-speed chase in stolen vehicle: CHP
Vallejo, CA20 hours ago
SWAT team arrests female serial armed robber
Richmond, CA8 hours ago
Dog missing after car stolen in Mountain View
Mountain View, CA5 hours ago
Firearms, narcotics recovered from felon in San Jose
San Jose, CA13 hours ago
One killed in San Jose shooting
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Occupied home burglary, prowlers reported in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA1 day ago
San Mateo man ‘suddenly attacked', stabbed drinking partner: police
San Mateo, CA1 day ago
San Ramon apartment shooting suspect arrested in Southern California
San Ramon, CA1 day ago
Armed carjackings near SF hospital cause safety concerns
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Carjacking Suspect also Faces a Murder Charge
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Police find nothing suspicious at California HS after threat
San Ramon, CA12 hours ago
Oakland PD announce second missing person Wednesday
Oakland, CA11 hours ago
Berkeley police: Two preteens arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Tesla driver who died in Walnut Creek after crashing into fire truck ID'd
Walnut Creek, CA17 hours ago
Suspect injures 3 law enforcement officers while on heroin
Larkspur, CA1 day ago
Police provide update on San Jose food vendor attacks
San Jose, CA1 day ago
2 robberies reported in Sausalito; suspects at large
Sausalito, CA1 day ago
Man Accused of Attempted Murder in Custody
Antioch, CA1 day ago
DUI suspected in deadly Hayward crash
Hayward, CA2 days ago
100-year-old man killed in Oakland hit-and-run
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Suspect Taken Into Custody In Relation To The Assault On The Food Vendor
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Armed juvenile arrested for stealing from Vallejo store
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Fatal Car Accident on Clawiter Road and Winton Avenue in Hayward
Hayward, CA1 day ago
Antioch PD arrests 1 in connection with 2022 shooting
Antioch, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy