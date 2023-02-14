Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — San Jose police made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead last week, according to SJPD.

The suspect, Kim Ngan Thi Mai, 60, of San Jose, was arrested Feb. 11 at her home after police tracked her car as the car involved in the collision. Mai was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and charged with one count of felony hit-and-run. She posted bail and is no longer in custody.

A U-Haul truck was originally believed to have hit the downed pedestrian but police said after further investigation, officials determined the U-Haul did not hit the pedestrian and is no longer wanted.

The crash happened on Feb. 10 around 5:39 a.m. Officers responded to the crash site at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road and found a woman down in the road hit while crossing Merrill Avenue outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This was the fourth pedestrian fatality in San Jose so far in 2023.

