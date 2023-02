A historic hotel in Volusia County has been thrown down after more than 100 years.

Demolition crews started tearing down the iconic Putnam Hotel in DeLand on Monday.

Photos: 100-year-old Putnam Hotel demolished in DeLand

The building, on West New York Avenue, was previously under renovation to be converted into high-end apartments.

Watch: The push to close the pandemic learning gap

However, several issues with the building’s structure made it beyond repair.

The original wooden structure of the hotel was built in 1880 and has been vacant since 2011.

Watch: ‘She’s lost the love of her life’: Niece of woman accused of shooting terminally ill husband speaks

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.