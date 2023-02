SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm residential structure fire in San Jose involving two homes, according to a tweet from the San Jose Fire Department. The fire is located in the 400 block of Madison Drive in South San Jose. No injuries have been reported. Traffic is not being allowed through currently.

The San Jose Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

