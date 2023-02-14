Water discharge from Reservoir increased due to forecasted rain

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir has been increased to 30,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).
According to PRVWSD officials, this increase is due to the current river flow and forecasted rain events. Blight continues to plague Jackson neighborhood
The lake currently stands at 297.45 feet above mean sea level. The gage at Jackson is predicted to crest at 31 feet on Thursday, February 15.
Officials said this is considered minor flooding, but creeks and streams will begin backing up. Some low-lying street flooding should be expected. Close
