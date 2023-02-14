Open in App
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Water discharge from Reservoir increased due to forecasted rain

By Kaitlin Howell,

8 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir has been increased to 30,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).

According to PRVWSD officials, this increase is due to the current river flow and forecasted rain events.

Blight continues to plague Jackson neighborhood

The lake currently stands at 297.45 feet above mean sea level. The gage at Jackson is predicted to crest at 31 feet on Thursday, February 15.

Officials said this is considered minor flooding, but creeks and streams will begin backing up. Some low-lying street flooding should be expected.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

