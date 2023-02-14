Open in App
Crews working to relocate stranded seal pup on Swampscott beach

By Timothy Nazzaro,

8 days ago
One North Shore town got an adorable visitor Tuesday morning, but officials are urging residents to keep their distance.

Swampscott Police say they found a baby seal that washed ashore on Phillips Beach. The pup is without his parent and appears to be stranded.

Animal control is asking the public give the pup space as they work to relocate him. Baby seals will defend themselves and can cause significant injuries if they feel threatened, according to wildlife officials.

Police are also advising dog owners to take special care with off leash dogs in the area, as they could confront the seal.

As a general rule of thumb, officials say the best course of action when finding a young animal all alone is to leave it be.

For more information on what to do if you come across a stranded seal pup, click here .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

