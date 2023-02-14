Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, choked pregnant girlfriend in fight over paternity test, police say
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
8 days ago
According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News , rapper Playboi Carti was arrested on felony charges after police said he choked his pregnant girlfriend in December 2022.
Police said the victim told them she arrived at 3750 Tuxedo Road NW in Atlanta to talk Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, about their baby and a paternity test because she was 14 weeks pregnant.
She said the conversation turned physical when Carter attacked her by grabbing her by the throat and pushing her into the bushes outside the home. The victim said she could barely breathe and thought she was going to die.
She also told police there were two other men at the home who stood by and did not attempt to break up the fight.
Comments / 0