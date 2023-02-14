Open in App
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, choked pregnant girlfriend in fight over paternity test, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

8 days ago
According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News , rapper Playboi Carti was arrested on felony charges after police said he choked his pregnant girlfriend in December 2022.

Police said the victim told them she arrived at 3750 Tuxedo Road NW in Atlanta to talk Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, about their baby and a paternity test because she was 14 weeks pregnant.

She said the conversation turned physical when Carter attacked her by grabbing her by the throat and pushing her into the bushes outside the home. The victim said she could barely breathe and thought she was going to die.

She also told police there were two other men at the home who stood by and did not attempt to break up the fight.

Another female witness jumped into the fight and tried to break them up but Carter was still holding the victim by the neck, the document said.

The victim was eventually about to get free and got into her car, where she said Carter entered and attacked her again.

She claims Carter tried to pull her out of the car and put his hand over her mouth as she was calling the police for help.

In the affidavit, police stated the victim had visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back area.

Carter, who is originally from the Atlanta area, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and hindering a person from making an emergency telephone call.

Carter was released on a $100,000 bond.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Carter’s attorney Brian Steel who provided a statement, saying:

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

