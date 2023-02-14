Clovis Municipal Schools report power, internet outages in area schools

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools reported that multiple school campuses in the mid-to-north regions of Clovis were experiencing power and internet outages and disruptions around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials detailed that the following campuses were affected:

Clovis High School;

Barry Elementary;

Los Ninos Early Intervention Center;

Gattis Middle School; and

The CMS Transportation Facility.

Power crews, according to CMS, are working to resolve the issues and an estimated time of restored power was not reported at this time.

Officials noted that during a power or internet outage, facilities are secured and access may be limited. In addition, school telephones and email usage may be unavailable.

Callers and visitors are asked by CMS to have patience as efforts are being made to resume service to the affected campuses.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

