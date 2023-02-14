Open in App
Clovis, NM
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Municipal Schools report power, internet outages in area schools

By Erin Rosas,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aksgi_0kn4WOGD00

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools reported that multiple school campuses in the mid-to-north regions of Clovis were experiencing power and internet outages and disruptions around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials detailed that the following campuses were affected:

  • Clovis High School;
  • Barry Elementary;
  • Los Ninos Early Intervention Center;
  • Gattis Middle School; and
  • The CMS Transportation Facility.

Power crews, according to CMS, are working to resolve the issues and an estimated time of restored power was not reported at this time.

Officials noted that during a power or internet outage, facilities are secured and access may be limited. In addition, school telephones and email usage may be unavailable.

Callers and visitors are asked by CMS to have patience as efforts are being made to resume service to the affected campuses.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clovis, NM newsLocal Clovis, NM
Clovis PD released info regarding hotel robbery
Clovis, NM14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eastern New Mexico announces tuition, fees remain same for 2023-24 school year
Portales, NM15 hours ago
Cargill fined over $15,000 as part of federal investigation into food safety sanitation service provider
Friona, TX1 day ago
Tucumcari resident arrested after suboxone found in mail of Quay County inmate
Tucumcari, NM16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy