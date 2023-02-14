Pepsi quietly killed Sprite competitor Sierra Mist last month and replaced it with something new. Did anyone notice?

The end of the McRib and Choco Taco had fans in something of a tizzy, but when it came to Sierra Mist, the Pepsi-made lemon-lime soft drink, many people didn’t even realize it had been quashed.

PepsiCo, which produced Sierra Mist, did away with the Sprite competitor last month, acknowledging its small market share (just 0.1% of the overall soda market). In its place, Pepsi has launched Starry, which it seems to be hoping will catch on with Gen Z.

So what does it taste like? Those who have compared the new drink to Sierra Mist say it’s actually quite different, with less sweetness and a crisper citrus taste. That puts it on common ground with Sprite, which might be deliberate, but could hurt Starry’s chances of standing out.

And standing out will be critical if it wants to be any sort of rival to Sprite, which has a 7% share of the soda market. Sprite has also caught a pop culture wave by regularly introducing offshoots of its primary flavor, including Winter Spiced Cranberry.

Sierra Mist, introduced in 1999, never really found its place in the market. Seven years ago, Pepsi tried to shake things up, relabeling the drink Mist Twist. That fell flat, and it returned to its original name two years later.

Indeed, even the drink’s cancellation escaped the notice of many consumers.

Pepsi, as you might expect, is hoping customers will pay a bit more attention to Starry.

“With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option…one that hits different. Starry is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun,” said Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, in a statement last month.

