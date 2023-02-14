Gwinnett County seeking members for school resources review committee

Gwinnett County parents and other residents can apply to review the school district’s new instructional resources.

The Instructional Resources Review Committee evaluates digital and print materials. The district uses reviews from the committee and from teachers to select which books, online programs and other instructional resources will be piloted in classrooms.

The application for the committee and additional information are available online . People must apply by Feb. 17.

Members will review resources for physical education and special education support in all grades and middle and high school math and English as a second language. They will also review world languages, social studies and language arts for select grades.

The committee will meet March 3 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee.

