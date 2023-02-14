Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
kentwired.com

3 Michigan State University students killed and 5 critically wounded in mass shooting as police ID the dead gunman

By Nouran Salahieh and Holly Yan,

9 days ago
CNN — The three people killed and five critically wounded in a mass shooting at Michigan State University were all students at the university, police...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Shot Dead by Ex in Front of Restaurant Where She was Leaving a Date With Another Man
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
White supremacist who killed protester in Charlottesville could have his prison pocket money seized
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy