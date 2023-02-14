Open in App
Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

Starbucks to partner with food delivery service Doordash

By Hailie Higgins,

8 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Don’t have time for the Starbucks drive-thru on your way to work? Starting on Valentine’s Day, you may be able to get your coffee without taking a trip there!

Doordash users in the Binghamton area will now be able to order from Starbucks through the app, and get it delivered.

95% of its core menu — along with seasonal treats — will be on the app, according to representatives. All the regular customization options are also anticipated to be available.

Four arrested for Penfield Starbucks robbery

The partnership launched earlier this year in most major markets, and has since expanded to several smaller and medium-sized cities such as Binghamton.

The partnership is expected to be in all 50 states by March.

