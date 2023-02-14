Open in App
Montgomery County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Board of Supervisor set Maximum Property Tax Dollars Public Hearing

By Tom Robinson,

8 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors set March 7, 2023, for a public hearing for the fiscal year 2023-2024 for the total maximum property tax dollars to be levied.

Meanwhile, the final budget is still in limbo in counties and municipalities across the state because of an Iowa Department of Revenue mistake on two property tax bills.

Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna stated department heads would not have to re-submit their budgets unless the county suffers a large loss. Supervisor Chair Mike Olson understands the average loss per county is around $2,500, which wouldn’t impact the current budget process. unless…

The State Department received news about the error in November; however, local governments drafted their budgets based on the error in the calculation.

The Iowa Senate passed a bill earlier this month to fix an error in the 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more than intended.

