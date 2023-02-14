On the ball with Park City Pickleball’s past, present and future

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Recreation master plan kicks off amidst continued requests for more pickleball access .



In March 2022, Park City Council supported the Recreation team’s launch of its master planning process. VCBO Architects was brought on board to assess, design, and guide future expansion of services at the Park City Municipal Athletic Recreation Center (MARC). The plan looked at fitness, aquatics, and the feasibility of dedicated pickleball spaces at the facility.

Through this initial process, it was determined that, in order to meet the long-term needs of the pickleball community, a standalone pickleball facility at the Park City Sports Complex located at Quinn’s Junction would be explored.



At February 2 City Council meeting , there was much support for the plan when presented by Recreation Director, Ken Fisher. The other projects in the plan include the replacement and expansion of the aquatics facilities at the MARC and the replacement of the City Park Recreation Building, where Park City Summer Day Camp is held. The plan was endorsed by the Master Plan Steering Committee, the larger Recreation Advisory Board, and the Council.



Looking forward, the Recreation team will study and refine conceptual plans for facility expansion and present them to the Council for next steps.

Jessica Moran, MARC manager told TownLift, “Additional opportunities to play indoor pickleball will continue to be explored and implemented when possible.”

The MARC invites players of all levels of this fast-growing sport through current pickleball offerings:

Court reservations in the tennis bubble are available Monday–Friday from 6-8 a.m., Fridays from 5:30-10 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 5-10 p.m. online by clicking here .

Drop-in open play in the gymnasium Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Open play in the tennis bubble (pre-registration strongly encouraged) by clicking here. Tuesday and Thursday from 7-10 p.m.

Pickleball clinics in the gymnasium for various ability levels Monday and Wednesday from 12-3 p.m. (pre-registration required) by clicking here .

Park City Pickleball Club play in the tennis bubble Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Join the Park City Pickleball Club at by clicking here .

