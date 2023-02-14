Wilmington water main break causes sinkhole

A burst pipe in Wilmington has created a sinkhole and left water and mud strewn about the area.

The 20-inch iron pipe burst near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and E Street at about 5:30 a.m., according to Michael Ventre of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The sinkhole destroyed a sidewalk next to Avalon Boulevard and one southbound lane, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

Avalon is closed between E and D streets, and 48 customers had their service disrupted, Ventre said. Their water service is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

In the meantime, crews were on scene to pump out some of the water and clear the mud that remained on the road.

Firefighters and business owners were also seen using brooms to push the water out of businesses in the area.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this story.

