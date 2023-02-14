Demiplane Announces 5E Nexus, Adds Digital Tools for Third-Party Dungeons & Dragons Publishers

Demiplane has announced a new digital toolset that will provide support for third-party Dungeons & Dragons publishers. 5E Nexus will provide game content and support from multiple independent publishers that use the SRD (System Reference Document) 5.1 as a basis for their content. Over time, the new digital toolset will include a digital reader, a rules compendium and a character creation toolkit. No specific publishers were named in the announcement for 5E Nexus, but ComicBook.com notes that Kobold Press previously announced that Demiplane was a partner on its upcoming Project: Black Flag, a 5E-compatible games system launched last year.

Demiplane was co-founded by Adam Bradford, one of the creators of D&D Beyond, and is looking to create additional toolsets for various TTRPGs, each of which are located on a hub known as a Nexus. Several Nexuses are in early access or development stages, including Pathfinder Nexus, Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus, and Avatar Legends Nexus.

While D&D Beyond contains a digital toolset for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, third-party content is not available for purchase on that website. 5E Nexus will allow players to use a similar digital toolset to create characters made with new subclasses or unique classes, as well as access various monsters and other optional rules. It also conveniently provides a landing place for D&D players who cancelled their D&D Beyond subscriptions last month to protest proposed changes to the Open Game License, which provided a legal framework for letting third-party publishers create material compatible with 5E. Wizards of the Coast eventually rolled back those changes and placed the SRD 5.1 under a Creative Commons license, which conveniently provided even more protection to third-party creators to make D&D-compatible material.

The 5E Nexus will launch over three stages - the Pre-Launch stage providing 5E group creation and group-finding tools is available now, the Digital Reader and Rules Compendium will launch in the first half of 2023, and the Character Builder will launch in the second half of 2023.

More information can be found on 5eNEXUS.com.