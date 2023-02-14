Gresham Library: Where the wild things are

One of the most popular videos shown during a wildlife showcase in Gresham last weekend was of a beaver rooting around in the soil.

It was digging with its front paws into the bank of Johnson Creek just east of Main City Park and downtown, and at the end of the clip it made a rude sound.

“It farted,” burst out one little boy in the front row with a giggle.

“That’s right,” called back Carol Zyvatkauskas, a local wildlife photographer who loves to share the images and videos she captures all across Gresham. “That beaver was marking its territory by leaving musk.”

The Gresham Library was filled with laughter, oohs and aahs, and interesting facts during the return of an event that showcases and celebrates the diverse array of wildlife that calls the fourth largest city in Oregon home.

Wild in Gresham was held Saturday morning, Feb. 11, at the library, 385 N.W. Miller Ave., for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The hour presentation, co-hosted by the Johnson Creek Watershed Council and city of Gresham, had photographs and videos of coyotes, deer, beavers, otters, eagles, birds of all shapes and sizes, fish, crawdads, salamanders and frogs, and everything in between.

“The amazing thing is all of this can be found less than half a mile from where we are sitting,” Zyvatkauskas said. “You don’t have to travel, there is wildlife all around us.”

“We are a city with a lot of streams, which Gresham kept on the surface while others moved them underground,” added Katie Holzer, Gresham biologist. “That has created these animal habitats.”

There was a video of a nursing racoon mother washing her hands in the creek; a merganser trying to juggle a pair of crawdads in its bill after a successful fishing attempt; fairy shrimp, aka sea monkeys, floating in a small pond along the Springwater trail; a band of coyotes hunting a deer across an abandoned beaver dam; a red-tailed hawk using the Forest Lawn Cemetery sprinkler to cool off during last summer’s historic heat wave; and another beaver video that got an uproarious laugh from the young audience, in which the furry star clumsily fell backwards while trying to groom itself.

After the talk children could investigate animal bones, bird nests, pelts and more.

“Gresham has so much wildlife, we just had to share all of this,” Zyvatkauskas said.

One of her favorite spots to find creatures is around Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. Her suggestion is to follow the “edge effect” — like where water meets land, or venturing out when day meets night.

“The hope is this presentation will inspire people to go out and explore,” Zyvatkauskas said. “There is so much to find throughout the year. Like in the winter some people might just be waiting for the first flowers of spring to see animals — but if you look down into the water there is a whole carnival going on of fish and amphibians.”

Part of the presentation was about the importance of protecting local habitats. The main thing residents can do is not flush toxins or pollutants down stormwater drains, as they all go directly into bodies of water like Johnson Creek.

That support would continue the wildlife success stories that continue to resonate throughout Gresham. In the past two decades a robust population of beavers, about 29 dams, have returned to East County after being driven completely away by hunting. Unique species of salamander and fish are being spotted, including the rediscovery of coho and chinook salmon in the Gresham portion of Johnson Creek.

“All of these animals appreciate us keeping our waters and forests clean,” Holzer said.