‘Bullied’ Brianna Ghey said she was excluded from school in TikTok days before killing

A teenager who was stabbed to death in a park on Saturday said just days before her death that she had been excluded from school.

Brianna Ghey, 16, from Warrington , Cheshire , was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm. A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder .

Police on Tuesday said they were investigating whether her fatal stabbing was a hate crime.

A clip was posted to Brianna’s TikTok channel days before she died with the caption: “Got excluded from school.”

Brianna had a large fanbase online, with around 31,000 followers on her since-deactivated TikTok channel. Her videos typically featured her dancing and lip-syncing to pop songs.

In many of her clips she was seen wearing a Birchwood Community High School uniform. Friends claimed she endured cruel treatment by fellow pupils, with one telling The Sun “she had been bullied in school for years”.

Damian Harry, who said his 15-year-old daughter was a school friend of Brianna’s, told MailOnline the teenager had been bullied in the past.

“She said she was devastated by the constant abuse and even talked of ending it all. It was down to her being trans. It is disgusting what happened.

“Let’s be frank, she was bullied because of her sexuality. Of course this is a hate crime.”

Cheshire Police said they were exploring all lines of inquiry regarding Brianna’s death, including whether it was a hate crime. Previously the force had said there was “no evidence” to suggest the killing was “hate related”.

The headteacher at Birchwood Community High School said staff were “shocked and truly devastated” by the death.

In a statement, Emma Mills said: “This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

Relatives of Brianna have paid tribute to a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister” and on Monday, classmates and friends gathered at Linear Park to pay tribute to her and lay flowers in her memory.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help the family has passed £70,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

Candle-lit vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, are set to be take place across the country in memory of the teenager.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the murder of Brianna Ghey have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question two suspects – a boy and a girl, both aged 15.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime. Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832, report it online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.