Everything we know so far about 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte. Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," premiering May 4.

The prequel series focuses on the rise of the monarch and her relationship with King George.

India Amarteifio will play the younger version of Queen Charlotte.

Queen Charlotte and King George III on "Bridgerton" season one. Netflix; Netflix

The series is a prequel about the show's illustrious Queen Charlotte.

A "Bridgerton" prequel focusing on the show's monarch is on its way to Netflix on May 4.

According to Tudum , "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" will follow Charlotte, who was originally played by Golda Rosheuvel, and her rise to the throne. It will also show the start of her love story with a young King George, which is particularly strained in the first two seasons of "Bridgerton."

The prequel is likely to show a more segregated London than what we have seen before since the ton became more diverse after Charlotte became queen.

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the series. Here is everything we know so far about the show and how it could link to the upcoming third season of "Bridgerton."

Arsema Thomas as Agatha Danbury in "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." Netflix

The main cast is filled with newcomers.

Like the main series, the "Queen Charlotte" main cast is filled with relatively unknown actors.

India Amarteifio, who previously starred in numerous British series such as "Sex Education," "Doctor Who," and "The Midwich Cuckoos," will be playing the younger version of Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte.

Charlotte's lover, King George, will be played by Corey Mylchreest, who appeared in Netflix's "The Sandman."

Sam Clemmett will play a young version of Charlotte's head servant Brimsley, meanwhile King George's mother Princess Augusta will be played by "Game of Thrones" star Michelle Fairley.

Outside of Queen Charlotte's love story, the series also tells the story of young Lady Danbury ( Adjoa Andoh in the main series ) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell in the main series).

Arsema Thomas will play Lady Agatha Danbury, meanwhile, Connie Jenkins-Greig will play a young Violet Ledger, which is assumed to be Gemmell's character before she met Lord Bridgerton.

During a press conference for the series, showrunner Shonda Rhimes said Violet will be 12 years old in the series.

Tunji Kasim, Freddie Dennis, Cyril Nri, Katie Brayben, Keir Charles, and Richard Cunningham will also have prominent roles in the miniseries.

Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton. Liam Daniel / Netflix

Queen Charlotte actor Golda Rosheuvel and other "Bridgerton" stars will make an appearance in the series.

As mentioned before, some of the season will be set in the present. This means that Rosheuvel, Andoh, and Gemmell will be reprising their roles as Charlotte, Agatha, and Violet respectively during present-day scenes. Hugh Sachs also returns as the older version of Queen Charlotte's butler, Brimsley.

It is unclear what these present-day scenes will involve, or if we will see more "Bridgerton" characters. These scenes could act as a bridge between "Bridgerton" season two and the upcoming third season, or may not refer to the mothership series at all.

Shona Rhimes executive produced "Bridgerton." KWAKU ALSTON/NETFLIX

There will be six episodes.

In August last year, Tom Verica, who is the main director for the miniseries, confirmed on Twitter that filming had wrapped.

There will be six episodes, according to Tudum.

While Shondaland produces the "Bridgerton" series, Shonda Rhimes herself took more of a direct role in "Queen Charlotte" as she is the showrunner for the prequel.

In an interview with Tudum , she said about the show: "I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love. Love is hard. Love is difficult. Love has many layers."

Rhimes also suggested that the ending of the series may not be like the happy endings seen in previous "Bridgerton" seasons.

"And I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn't have to be the obvious one," Rhimes said. "Marriages can be complex and the endings can be complex and you can understand that in very real ways."

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte on season two of "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The first trailer for the series is here.

Netflix shared the first full teaser trailer for the series:

Over the last few months, Netflix has dropped a number of teasers for the series. There was an exclusive clip of Charlotte and George's first meeting, which was released during the Tudum global fan event last year.

In addition, Netflix has shared the first-look images of Amarteifio, Thomas, and Mylchreest as their respective characters.