A 14-year-old has been hospitalized after hoards of fans swarmed YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul during a TV appearance, reports say

Logan Paul and KSI launched their energy drink in January 2022. Logan Paul via YouTube

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI visited Australia to promote their energy drink.

An appearance from the duo at the "Today" show studio in North Sydney attracted hoards of fans.

A 14-year-old boy who fell in the crowd was transported to hospital, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Multiple people were injured and a teen boy was hospitalized after suffering a fall in a crowded street, following an appearance from YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI during their visit to Sydney, Australia, the national publication the Daily Telegraph reported .

On February 13, Paul and KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, appeared on the morning news and talk show "Today" as part of their promotional tour for their sports drink Prime.

A video shared to the "Today" show YouTube channel on the same day showed Paul and Olatunji walking onto a balcony at the studio which overlooked a large, tightly packed crowd in the street below. The audience cheered when they appeared and Olatunji could be seen starting an "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie," chant using a megaphone, while Paul gestured his arms towards the crowd below.

What appeared to be an egg was then thrown at host Karl Stefanovic as he interviewed the internet stars. "This was inevitable," Paul could then be heard saying. When asked how they were able to manage these sorts of crowds when they traveled, Olatunji responded, "I don't think we are able to manage it."

Olatunji could be seen asking a person out of view if he could throw a bottle of Prime into the crowd from the balcony. "The police told me I can't throw it in," he then said directly to the camera.

The Daily Telegraph reported that fans shoved their way toward a stone barricade and knocked it over after being informed the duo would give out free samples of their drink from ground level. A security guard was also reportedly treated by paramedics after they were thrown to the ground and became caught behind the barricade.

A 14-year-old boy was transported to Sydney Children's Hospital after he became caught in the crowd and suffered a fall, and is reported to be in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, according to the outlet.

The Telegraph also reported that police were present at the event, and were "left to scramble" to contain crowds. One woman was reportedly escorted from the crowd by police after she appeared pale and asked for water, saying she'd left her home at 5:30 a.m. to attend. New South Wales Police, which operates in Sydney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hundreds of fans camped outside the studio the night before in anticipation of the YouTubers' appearance, News.com.au reported .

The same day, Olatunji posted a tweet that read, "Aussie fans are crazy for Prime man," alongside a video that showed a different angle of them approaching the balcony and greeting the crowd. Paul quote-tweeted the video alongside a caption that read, "Insane energy." Paul and Olatunji did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Paul, who has over 23 million YouTube subscribers, announced the launch of Prime with fellow YouTuber Olatunji (16 million subscribers) on January 4, 2022, after the pair had previously been boxing rivals. They shared a number of marketing stunts to promote the beverage, and it has been a sell-out in some stores .

Representatives for Paul, Olatunji, and the "Today" show did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.