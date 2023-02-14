Still need a Valentine's Day gift? Order same day delivery from Edible Arrangements now!

Last-minute, same-day delivery Valentine's Day gifts from Edible Arranements Reviewed / Edible Arrangements

Chocolates and flowers are always nice, but if you're still looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift idea that will arrive on time and is as delicious as it is beautiful, you're in luck!

Edible Arrangements is offering a number of same-day delivery gifts for Valentine's Day, which is today , yes today , February 14! From a teddy bear bundle to decadent chocolate dipped strawberries and more delicious edible bouquets and cookies , get them now before they're gone and it really is too late!

Same day delivery Valentine's Day gifts at Edible Arrangements

If they adore teddy bears and enjoys healthy, sweet treats—(and really, who doesn't?), then this Celebrate the Love Bundle from Edible Arrangements is the gift to give. In addition to the plush teddy bear, the delicious fruit bouquet features chocolate dipped strawberries, pineapple hearts and an "XO" Belgian chocolate pop.

