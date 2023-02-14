Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Staying safe at Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade in Kansas City

By Sam Hartle,

8 days ago
Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs Kingdom fans are set to converge Wednesday for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade and rally.

Keeping fans safe will be hundreds of officers from more than 19 law enforcement agencies across the area.

“We want a safe and family event,” Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves said Monday at a news conference outlining parade details. “There will be hundreds of officers along the route and at Union Station.”

Graves said KCPD is partnering with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as part of their security plan, which also includes tapping additional resources like investigators and academy recruits to assist.

Police plan to "firmly secure" the parade perimeter throughout the day. The public is asked to stay aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity by notifying a police officer or calling 911.

Parade attendees are asked not to leave any bags or belongings unattended and to notify police if they notice an unattended bag.

There will be seven missing person reunification locations along the parade route to help families reunite with friends and loved ones. Graves said they learned the importance of the locations following the 2015 Royals World Series Parade in which 100 people became disconnected from family.

'We recommend printing out a map spot maybe once you find your spot show them where a police substation is or where a fire department is and really let your kids know this is where you go to find help," said KC Mom Collective Event Director and mother of three, Jamie Young,

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is staffing two medical tents - one on the east side of Union Station and another on the west side of Union Station. Firefighters and EMS personnel will also rove the crowd and assist when needed.

Graves said patrol divisions at other locations across the city will remain staffed Wednesday and would be ready to respond to calls for safety.

Additional parade information is available at chiefsparade.com .

