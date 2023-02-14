‘The lifeblood to our community.’ Go Red for Women educates on heart health, disease prevention

Northeast Georgia Go Red for Women, a local chapter of the American Heart Association’s national movement, has been working to provide heart health education and disease prevention to women across Gainesville and Hall County since 2016. - photo courtesy Julie Ann Hamilton

Stacey Jones stood up, pointed toward her daughter and mother-in-law seated at the table, and began to speak.

“This is my life; my family is my life, and this is not acceptable,” she said.

Jones was one of the guests invited to speak during the eighth annual Northeast Georgia Go Red for Women luncheon, which took place at the Chattahoochee Country Club, Friday, Feb 3, with nearly 300 women in attendance. She was referring to the statistic that 1 in 5 American women die as a result of heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death for women in this country, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined,” said Julie Ann Hamilton, regional director of the American Heart Association. “The good news is, it’s largely preventable.”

“Women are the lifeblood to our community, whether they are mothers, colleagues, daughters or just your friend,” said Britt Sawyer, Go Red for Women co-chairwoman. “Women have a significant impact on this community. Educating our community on the importance of women’s heart health can ultimately help the women in our lives make the next right choice for themselves.”

Trivette Lipscomb stood next. Strapped to her chest was her 6-month-old child — her motivation for heart health awareness and education.

“I encourage you to find out your family history so you can be around for the future,” Lipscomb said.

The American Heart Association began the Go Red for Women movement to raise awareness of the risks, symptoms and prevention of heart disease. In the early 2000s, the red dress was used as the universal symbol of heart health awareness.

The Gainesville/Hall County Go Red for Women campaign began in 2016.

The group now has 13 leadership team members raising awareness and funds through donors and corporate sponsors, which include the Georgia Heart Institute, CVS Health and the Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic.

“The luncheon helps to spread the message of Go Red for Women and raise awareness,” Hamilton said. “The more people we can communicate that message to, the more lives we can save.”

Along with the annual luncheon, the organization will have another fundraising and awareness event in Hall County, the Hall County Heart Walk, slated for Thursday, Sept. 28.

The funds raised go toward educational initiatives such as CPR training, community education, research funding and advocacy efforts, according to Hamilton.

So far, this year’s campaign has been “a great success,” she said, collecting $173,000.

Reasons to see red

February is recognized as American Heart Month, and many American Heart Association staffers and community volunteers have a story behind their involvement in the movement.

It’s not always because of the women in their lives.

Twenty-one years ago, Hamilton’s father died of what was presumed to be a heart attack during a car accident at the age of 55. She began her career with the American Heart Association as a volunteer and is now in her 10th year as regional director.

“I personally became involved because I know so many people who have been affected by heart disease and stroke,” Hamilton said. “While much has been accomplished, there is much more to be done. The American Heart Association’s mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, and I am proud of that mission so that more families can continue making memories.”

For some, being involved with Go Red for Women is a way to stay informed on heart health initiatives while simultaneously informing others.

“It allows me to keep up with current medical information and, at the same time, allows me to share the information with others,” Berly West Baker, a community volunteer said. “Women supporting women while forging relationships and helping the cause has been an integral part of my passion.”

“As women, we tend to take care of everyone else first and leave ourselves last. It’s important to take care of hearts and brains for ourselves and the ones we love,” Hamilton added. “We want to ensure all women have a chance at a healthy life and good, quality health care, no matter their situation. Everyone deserves that chance.”

For more information on the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.