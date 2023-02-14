Police say three people are dead, five injured in MSU shooting, suspect is dead

Michigan State University (Photo by Susan J. Demas of the Michigan Advance).

Updated, 7:31 a.m. 2/14/23, 8:26 a.m. 2/14/23

Three people have been killed and five more people have been injured after being shot at Michigan State University, police confirmed. Some have life-threatening injuries, police said at an 11 p.m. briefing. Victims have been transported to Sparrow Hospital.

Police said at an 8 a.m. Tuesday press conference that all three people killed were MSU students. All five people injured also were MSU students. Names are not being released yet as law enforcement contacts families.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound off-campus, MSU Police reported at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday. Police said there was no longer a threat on campus and lifted the shelter-in-place.

At a press conference after 1 a.m. Tuesday, MSU Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said the suspect was a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with MSU. The suspect had contacted police prior to shooting himself, police said. Police also said they did not know of a motive. They are continuing to investigate.

At an 8 a.m. Tuesday press conference, police said that the suspect’s name is Anthony McRae.

UPDATE: The suspect has been located off campus. It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/6s2KGvoKpV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Michigan State University issued an alert of an active shooter situation on campus at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Students, faculty and staff received alerts. The first reported incident came at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall, per MSU. Several victims were located there before moving to the Union, Rozman said at the briefing..

Police from across Michigan were on the scene, including the FBI. People on campus and in neighboring community were told to shelter in place and secure the room they are in.

Rozman stressed that there have been inaccurate reports of shootings in other campus locations. The only confirmed locations were at Berkey Hall and the Union.

All MSU activities have been canceled for the next 48 hours. The Michigan House and Senate canceled session for Tuesday.

At 11:18 p.m., MSU Police issued photos of the suspect from surveillance footage.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Here is the first alert issued:

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

There have been reports of shootings at multiple locations. At 9:26 p.m., MSU Police and Public Safety posted about a reported shooting at IM East. At 9:34 p.m., police said that “it appears there is only one suspect at this time.”

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

MSU Police posted a brief description of the subject at 9:56 p.m.

UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

MSU police posted at 10:10 p.m. that victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Police said that Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall had all been cleared and secured.

This is a developing story.

This story was produced by the Michigan Advance which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus, including the Daily Montanan, supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

