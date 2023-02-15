Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

3 Overdose In Bridgeport Apartment In Front Of Children, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Onfd_0kn4LauQ00
Three people overdosed at the Greene Homes Apartments in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Police are investigating after three people were found overdosing in a Fairfield County apartment.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 after a resident of the Greene Homes Apartments located on Harral Avenue reported their neighbor was unresponsive, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for the City of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Fire and AMR were dispatched to the incident where they found three people who appeared to be suffering from a possible overdose, Appleby said.

Additional ambulances were requested due to one party in cardiac arrest and two others in respiratory arrest, he added.

Appleby said Bridgeport Police were requested as well as there were two children in the apartment at the time and due to the nature of the incident.

All three were transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown as of Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bridgeport, CT newsLocal Bridgeport, CT
Woman Abducted By Ex-Boyfriend, Takes Cops On Pursuit, Bridgeport Police Say
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Police: Ex-boyfriend of Bridgeport first responder arrested for kidnapping, carjacking
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
I-95 in Bridgeport reopens following tractor-trailer crash
Bridgeport, CT22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Person Injured In Westchester Shots-Fired Incident With A Bullet Landing Half-Mile Away: Police
New Rochelle, NY16 hours ago
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
Waterbury, CT15 hours ago
Fatal Fall: Man, 25, Found Dead At Popular State Park
Hamden, CT19 hours ago
New Haven Police Vehicle Involved in Crash
New Haven, CT13 hours ago
Midland Park Officer Injured Subduing Angered Suspect
Midland Park, NJ14 hours ago
Teen Carjacker Pistol-Whips Driver In Englewood, Caught Returning To Vehicle
Englewood, NJ14 hours ago
2 Arrested After Large Fight at Restaurant in Orange, More Arrests Expected
Orange, CT1 day ago
Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens
Waterbury, CT15 hours ago
Woman Charged In Shooting Of 35-Year-Old In Hudson Valley
Poughkeepsie, NY18 hours ago
25-year-old found dead in West Rock Ridge State Park after police get call about fall
Hamden, CT1 day ago
Police Seek Witnesses After Manchester Man Killed In Overnight Crash in Hartford
Manchester, CT1 day ago
Westbury Woman, 82, Scammed Out Of Thousands
Westbury, NY21 hours ago
Police: 30-person brawl breaks out at TGI Friday’s in Orange
Orange, CT1 day ago
25-year-old Manchester man killed in early morning crash in Hartford
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Dunkin' Donuts Workers Find Body Inside Newark Store: Police
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Waterbury Drug Dealer Gets Prison For Trafficking Large Amounts Of Heroin, Cocaine
Waterbury, CT23 hours ago
30-Year-Old Dies In Drunk Driving Crash Involving Garbage Truck In Brentwood, Police Say
Brentwood, NY1 day ago
Plainview Woman Wires $29K To 'Fraud Dept. Rep.' In Phone Scam, Police Say
Plainview, NY20 hours ago
Danbury man sentenced in 2020 shooting at Castello Restaurant
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Police: Man found dead at West Rock Ridge State Park in Hamden
Hamden, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport News: Hit and Run Driver Takes Out Pole/Hydrant
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Two injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Car With Missing Tire Leads Cops On Chase Through Parks In Port Chester, Injures Officers
Port Chester, NY1 day ago
Man arrested for using slingshot to launch ball into car on Route 5 in Enfield
Enfield, CT2 days ago
Stranger In Hazmat Suit Who Sprayed Plants At Glen Rock Florist ID'd As NY State Resident
Glen Rock, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy