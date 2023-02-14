Baseball Legend Reggie Jackson Shares His Story in First Teaser for Documentary ‘Reggie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Baseball fans are getting a first look at “Reggie,” a new documentary which chronicles the life and career of MLB Hall of Fame player Reggie Jackson .

Described as the “definitive, first-hand account of the five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon and one of baseball’s most influential superstars,” “Reggie” will premiere March 24 on Prime Video.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton (“Shut Up and Dribble” and FX’s “Pride”), the documentary chronicles the ’70s sports megastar’s story, in his own words, as he contemplates his legacy as a “trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect and a seat at the table.”

Before Jackson became a five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star, he started his professional career in Birmingham at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. He then moved to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party before landing in New York City as the Yankees’ first Black superstar — and the highest-paid player in baseball — when the Bronx was burning. “Reggie” aims to demonstrate how Jackson’s “megawatt persona,” both on and off the field, played a large part in shaping the discussion around race during his career, and whose legacy reverberates today.

“This is my story. And what I saw, doesn’t lie,” Jackson says in the 15-second teaser released Tuesday morning, which features archival footage of the player at bat for the Yankees while the crowd chants “Reg-gie! Reg-gie!”

In the film, Jackson sits down with fellow sports legends, including Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron and Derek Jeter, to discuss their own experiences at the intersection of race and sports, contextualizing the current dialogues, how far we’ve really come and the legacies they want to leave behind for future generations.

“Coming off the recent success of our ‘Coach Prime’ docuseries, we’re thrilled to bring our Prime Video customers back into the world and psyche of another iconic, larger-than-life sports figure with Reggie,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, in a statement. “Reggie’s impact on the game of baseball has been defined as much by the work he has done off the field as his clutch heroics on the field, and we’re very proud to be working with this living legend to tell his authoritative story.”

Variety exclusively announced plans for the documentary — from BRON Studios, Delirio Films and Red Crown Productions, in association with Creative Wealth Media — in May 2022. BRON Releasing represented sales for the project, which was acquired by Amazon’s Prime Video Sports.

The documentary is produced by Christopher Leggett and Rafael Marmor; Red Crown Productions’ Daniel Crown and Yoni Liebling; and Stapleton. Executive producers are Brenda Gilbert and Aaron L. Gilbert, on behalf of BRON, as well as Josh Miller, Kim Carsten, Zoë Morrison and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth and Suraj Maraboyina. Keith Loegering and Ryan Mooneyham are co-producers.

Watch the official teaser below: