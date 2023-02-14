Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tilda Swinton Among Keynote Speakers at SXSW

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tilda Swinton and chef José Andrés are among the next round of keynote speakers announced for South by Southwest 2023.

Event organizers announced Tuesday the next round of keynote speakers, featured speakers and keynote sessions confirmed for SXSW, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television, and music.

Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated rock band New Order, Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert, as well as Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Margo Price join Chopra Jonas and Swinton as keynotes. Additional featured speakers will include Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Chelsea Handler, William Shatner, Chelsea Manning and more.

Previously announced Keynote speakers include Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert in conversation with Katie Couric.

Set as featured speakers for the 37th edition of the annual conference are Chair and CEO of General Motors Mary Barra; CEO, CTO, President, and co-founder of Cruise and co-founder of Twitch Kyle Vogt; Chief Diversity Officer of TBWA\North America Aliah Berman; founder of the #MeToo Movement Tarana Burke; Joby Aviation Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt; Chief Sustainability Officer at Delta Air Lines Pam Fletcher; Chief Digital and Commercial Officer at Unilever Conny Braams, President, Worldwide Advertising at Netflix Jeremi Gorman, founder and CEO of MediaLink Michael Kassan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Delta Air Lines Tim Mapes.

Other featured speakers include Co-founder and President of OpenAI Greg Brockman; Dot Dot Dot Media founder and CEO Laurie Segall; United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm; General Partner at Benchmark Bill Gurley; New York Times bestselling author and podcast host Tim Ferriss; former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki; Co- Colossal founder and CEO Ben Lamm; DJ J.ROCC with DJ and founder of Stones Throw Records Peanut Butter Wolf and Global Director of Race Promotion for Formula 1 Chloe Targett-Adams.

Eric André, Nick Jonas, Martin Luther King III, Damon Lindelof and Eva Longoria were among the featured speakers previously announced .

“Today’s speaker announcement is a fantastic milestone for the 2023 event and spotlights four additional Keynotes and numerous Featured Speakers, including influential icons and up and coming innovators,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer and Co-President. “We are extremely proud to have assembled a diverse, comprehensive conference program for SXSW, and we can’t wait to share it with our community in March.”

New featured sessions were also announced to take place during the conference including The Art of Creating Influence 101 , The Blog Era: Hip-Hop’s Wild Wild West , Daddy Issues in Film (featuring Oscar winner Troy Kotsur), Dateline 24/7: How the True Crime Powerhouse Became a Podcast Empire , and Driving Personal Health Forward: The Role of Apple Watch and iPhone .

Evil Dead Rise: Flesh-Possessing Demons Come Home (featuring Sam Raimi), An Inside Look at Blindspotting Season 2 with Rafael Cesal and Daveed Diggs , Leguizamo Does America: Next Stop – Austin (featuring a conversation between John Leguizamo, Director Ben DeJesus, Senior National Correspondent at NBC News Tom Llamas, and Executive Producer and Showrunner Carolina Saavedra), More Than a Joke: The Road from Sitcom Success to iHeartPodcasts Powerhouse with Ed Helms, Online Crime: An American Crisis with Robert Downey Jr. and more are also newly announced featured sessions.

SXSW will take place March 10 – 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas.