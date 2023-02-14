Arizona DB Aundre Gibson Names Top Four

Although it’s early in the recruiting cycle Oregon has made an impression on a number of prospects. It also seems there has been an emphasis on recruiting the state of Arizona for Dan Lanning.

This time Desert Edge (Ariz.) defensive back Aundre Gibson has named a top four which includes Oregon. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder named Oregon along with Oregon State, Kansas and Washington.

Gibson visited Oregon in January ahead of the dead period.

The On3 Consensus ranks Gibson as the nation’s No. 597 overall player. He is the No. 11 ranked player in the state of Arizona.

Currently Arizona leads the On3 RPM for Gibson although they did not make his early top four. Oregon is a close second at the moment.

Oregon has 5 commitments in the 2024 class. Only one, Jaxson Jones, is on the defensive side of the ball thus far.