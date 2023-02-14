Four-Star EDGE Booker Pickett Jr. names Top 9

Four-star EDGE Booker Pickett of Tampa (FL) Wharton High narrowed his list to nine schools— Miami, Georgia, USC, Ohio State, South Carolina, FSU, Tennessee, Louisville, and Penn State.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pounder discussed his finalists.

Miami: “I’ve been to Miami plenty of times and every time I go it feels like home. I’ve got a great relationship with Cristobal and the other coaches as well.”

Georgia: “They win championships they develop. I know I’m bound to go to the league if I go to Georgia.”

USC: “It’s a great program with great education. Me and the coaches are close and I’m planning on visiting this spring.”

Ohio State: “I’ve been to their spring game and spent days with them. It’s nothing like it. The culture is amazing and the way their players work.”

South Carolina: “I love the environment and the coaches. They’re blowing up and making something special up there.”

FSU: “Always been my school since I was younger. I grew up watching FSU and Miami and there’s nothing like being in the stadium.”

Tennessee: “They’re winning over at Tennessee. They are developing and have a lot of great things going on right now.”

Louisville: “Lead the ACC in sacks. I like their defense, the players and coaches are cool, and the family environment is all amazing.”

Penn State: “They develop DEs amazing. I know if I go there they will make me a great end, and the culture in the stadium is crazy. I love it.”

Pickett ranks as the No. 74 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 8 EDGE and the No. 14 player in the state of Florida.