Bettendorf, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Construction affects traffic in Bettendorf

By Sharon Wren,

8 days ago

The intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road in Bettendorf will be closed for construction starting Tuesday, February 21 as part of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project. The intersection of Competition Drive and Middle Road, north of Forest Grove Drive, will remail open. Use Friendship Path to the west and Competition Drive to the east to access TBK Bank Sports Complex and other nearby businesses.

The Competition Drive intersection at Middle Road, north of Forest Grove Drive, will remain open. Through traffic along Forest Grove Drive will be detoured using the recently completed extension of Competition Drive and Friendship Path. Through traffic along Middle Road will be detoured using Hopewell Avenue and 53 rd Avenue to the south and Competition Drive to the north.

To learn more about the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project, click here .

Maps courtesy City of Bettendorf
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

