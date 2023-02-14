Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. Plane

2. Alice, Darling

3. Triangle of Sadness

4. M3GAN

5. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

7. Ticket to Paradise

8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

9. Babylon

10. The Menu

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Tár

2. The Locksmith

3. To Leslie

4. Aftersun

5. The Fabelmans

6. Karen

7. Corsage

8. Skinamarink

9. Cruel Intentions

10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

