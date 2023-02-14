Apple-Movies-Top-10

Change location
By The Associated Press,
Movies US charts:
1. Plane
2. Alice, Darling
3. Triangle of Sadness
4. M3GAN
5. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
7. Ticket to Paradise
8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
9. Babylon
10. The Menu
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Tár
2. The Locksmith
3. To Leslie
4. Aftersun
5. The Fabelmans
6. Karen
7. Corsage
8. Skinamarink
9. Cruel Intentions
10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
