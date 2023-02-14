Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
FOX 56

Gov. Beshear among 33 governors banned from Russia

By Braxton Caudill,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thxHY_0kn4Eq2H00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A large group of U.S. leaders was recently banned from entering Russia and among them Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear is one of 33 American governors banned from entering the country by the Russian Federation. The move came as the U.S. continues expanding sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Since February, according to the U.S. Department of State, the United States and its allies have coordinated sanctions to restrict Russia’s access to advanced technology, which has degraded its ability to produce and stockpile weapons to be used against Ukraine.

RELATED:

Gov. Beshear took to his social media on Monday to respond to the ban, where he stated, “I stand for freedom and against violence and oppression. Being banned by Russia will not deter me from standing up for what is right.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the ban list as well along with one of his daughters.

In addition, a total of 1,344 U.S. citizens have been banned from entering the Russian Federation. A complete list of banned citizens can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Bill introduced that would restrict drag shows in Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Man sentenced for operating meth ring in Kentucky, Indiana
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Career and technical education showcased in Frankfort
Frankfort, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kentucky man indicted on federal drug, gun charges
Franklin, KY6 days ago
Competing proposals emerge to help Kentucky’s struggling juvenile justice centers
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Spring wildfire hazard season begins in Kentucky
Frankfort, KY7 days ago
Woman charged, 9 starving horses rescued from Kentucky
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Report: Kentucky ranked 5th worst state for singles
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Tennessee man accused of murdering girlfriend arrested in Kentucky
Murfreesboro, TN6 days ago
Kentucky police warn of fake Best Buy, Geek Squad scam
Lexington, KY13 days ago
Kentucky man handed life in prison for role in multiple fentanyl-related deaths
Shelbiana, KY14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy