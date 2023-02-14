Gov. Beshear among 33 governors banned from Russia

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A large group of U.S. leaders was recently banned from entering Russia and among them Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear is one of 33 American governors banned from entering the country by the Russian Federation. The move came as the U.S. continues expanding sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Since February, according to the U.S. Department of State, the United States and its allies have coordinated sanctions to restrict Russia’s access to advanced technology, which has degraded its ability to produce and stockpile weapons to be used against Ukraine.

RELATED:

Gov. Beshear took to his social media on Monday to respond to the ban, where he stated, “I stand for freedom and against violence and oppression. Being banned by Russia will not deter me from standing up for what is right.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the ban list as well along with one of his daughters.

In addition, a total of 1,344 U.S. citizens have been banned from entering the Russian Federation. A complete list of banned citizens can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.