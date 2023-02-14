Celebration of Life being held for Michael Gidewon gunned down outside his club

Atlanta businessman Michael Gidewon will be remembered today during a Celebration of Life. The viewing and wake will be held at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church .

A victim of violence, Gidewon was shot and killed on February 4 outside Republic Lounge which he co-owned with his brother.

Republic Lounge announced on its Instagram page that the business is closed permanently after a shooting that claimed the life of an owner. Photo credit Family

As a result of the violence, the west Midtown business, opened in 2019, has announced that it will close its doors permanently.

Michael Gidewon's family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of shooting suspect Jonathan David Sotto. Photo credit Family

A $100,000 reward is being offered as the search continues for the suspected shooter, identified as Jonathan David Sotto. The family, which has apparently known Sotto for 20 years, posted various photos of the wanted suspect on the club's social media site.

The viewing/wake for Gidewon is at 2:00 this afternoon.