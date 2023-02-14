P!nk honors her late father with emotional Valentine's Day tribute and album preview

For P!nk , Valentine’s Day is more than just a Hallmark holiday. It’s a time to celebrate loved ones, including those no longer around to gift hearts and flowers to in person.

Today, P!nk’ s gift of choice is a moving ballad, dedicated to her late father, Jim Moore , who passed away in 2021. Sharing a snippet of the song, "When I Get There,” from her upcoming album Trustfall on Instagram, P!nk wrote — “Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day – I cherish the love I have that I can touch – and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure.”

“This one’s for you, Daddy Sir,” she continued, whose voice is heard talking over the clip. “I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from,” Moore says over images of them hugging as well as a montage of pics showing the singer from childhood through her teen years and some footage of her parent’s wedding.

As the song’s majestic piano bed swells up, Moore says, “It’ll always be so important to all of us,” as video goes on to show footage from P!nk’s first birthday. “I think of you when I think about forever,” P!nk sings as the montage continues, “I hear a joke, and I know you woulda told it better / I think of you out of the blue.”

Due to drop on February 17, so far P!nk has offered us a few insights into Trustfall , including lead single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and the album’s title track along with it’s dance dominating video. The singer has also revealed the album’s tracklist that includes the Lumineers assisted “Long Way Go,” “Kids in Love” featuring First Aid Kit and Chris Stapleton collab, “Just Say I’m Sorry.”

Watch P!nk’s emotionally sweet V-Day dedication song preview above.

