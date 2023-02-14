Michigan State shooter had note threatening New Jersey schools, forcing them to close: police

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — The gunman who killed three people at Michigan State University Monday night had a note in his pocket threatening two New Jersey schools, forcing the district to close them on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Ewing Public Schools were closed after investigators found the note and determined the shooter, Anthony McRae, 43, used to live in the area, according to the Ewing Police Department. The department and other law enforcement agencies stationed officers at several schools in the district, police said.

Authorities said the shutdown was done out of “an abundance of caution” and the schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

“After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools. Information received during our investigation indicated that McRae has not resided in the Ewing area in several years,” the Ewing Police Department said in a statement.

McRae is believed to have attended schools in Ewing Township during his time living there. “I’ve spoken to some people who said they were in class with him,” said Ewing Police Chief Al Rhodes.

McRae wounded five people in the Monday night shooting before turning the gun on himself when he was confronted by the police, officials said. Authorities said the man was not a student or employee and had no affiliation with Michigan State. The motive for the shooting also remained unclear.

“We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight. That is part of our ongoing investigation,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.