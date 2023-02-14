Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Local man indicted for 10 counts of sex crimes against children

By Ashtin Wade,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWgHT_0kn49qJp00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — A San Angelo man was indicted on January 20, 2023, for several crimes involving minors .

According to records filed in Tom Green County, Clifton Martin Jr. has been indicted for eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Mugshot: Martin Clifton 11-29-2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
PREVIOUS: TGC Sheriff arrest man in possession of child pornography

A complaint filed in Tom Green County shares that the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant at a residence on E. 29th Street. During the search, a cellphone with more than 10 graphic videos and images of children was located in Martin’s pocket. The complaint states that during an interview with investigators Martin shared that the cellphone recovered was his and that he downloaded the content found on the device from the internet.

According to a second complaint also filed in Tom Green County, over 400 media files containing child pornography were located on the cellphone.

The second complaint also states that on Nov. 1, 2022, Martin took a girl under the age of 17 to a hotel room. According to records, the victim told investigators that Martin gave her methamphetamine to smoke, held her down in the bed and raped her.

Two arrested in Louisiana indicted for local shooting

Martin was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Nov. 29, 2022. His bond remains set at $3,780,000.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas and has a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison. Sexual abuse of a child is a second-degree felony in Texas and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ASUPD attempting to locate Alanna Barnett
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Structure fire in San Angelo neighborhood
San Angelo, TX18 hours ago
Ash Wednesday in San Angelo
San Angelo, TX10 hours ago
Fort Concho to host Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day
San Angelo, TX14 hours ago
KSAN Forever Family: Nathaniel
San Angelo, TX12 hours ago
PAWS asks for help with two dogs “intentionally poisoned”
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
San Angelo Trade Days
San Angelo, TX10 hours ago
KLST Interview with Dr. Jason Pierce
San Angelo, TX9 hours ago
Crash on Bryant sends one driver to the hospital
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
TLBAA Youth Longhorn Show Photo Gallery
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Fire Weather Warning in place for San Angelo
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Brush fire breaks out at KOA
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Official 2023 Mutton Bustin’ list now available
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
O.H Ivie known by anglers across the U.S, produces 9th Legacy Lunker
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Our Water: Emergency Repairs to High Service Pump #5
San Angelo, TX12 hours ago
City Council reaches decision on Cox Lane
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Seventh annual Brews, Ewes & BBQ just around the corner
San Angelo, TX15 hours ago
WATCH: Firefighters cut through roof of apartment building
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Concho Valley boys basketball Area Round pairings, times, and locations
San Angelo, TX13 hours ago
Whataburger brings back fish sandwich for Lenten season
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday February 22nd
San Angelo, TX8 hours ago
Irion County dominates Paint Rock 82-12 in Bi-District round of playoffs
Mertzon, TX2 days ago
Concho Valley Live: Realtor Halle Beeler McCrory shares tips for buyers and sellers
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: The Eden Bulldogs fall in the Bi-District round of playoffs
Eden, TX2 days ago
Rams Jordan Williams sets all-time career hit record
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Symphony Minute: February 21, 2023
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: #6 Lady Falcons advance to the regional tournament for the first time since 2021
Veribest, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy