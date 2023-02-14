Open in App
Abbeville, LA
KLFY News 10

Multiple shootings in Abbeville put two in hospital

By Lindsey Ducharme,

8 days ago

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) – Over the weekend, Abbeville Police said they received multiple calls regarding shootings.

According to police, these shootings took place throughout the city on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and early Monday.

The calls ranged from complaints of a single shot fired at a house to over 50 rounds fired into one location of a neighborhood.

The locations of the shootings range from E. Oak, N. Lamar, and the area of Chevis.

Multiple callers said they saw two vehicles chasing each other and shooting at each other.

These shootings caused damaged to seven houses, one business, and put two people in the hospital.

Please contact Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511 if you have any information regarding this incident.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Vermilion at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

