Bruce Springsteen coming to Gillette this summer

By Melanie DaSilva,

8 days ago

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced additional shows on their international tour , including a stop in Foxboro this summer.

The Boss will perform at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24. It’s one of 22 dates in 18 North American cities added to the tour.

Springsteen previously announced the band is coming to Boston on March 20 for a show at TD Garden .

Tickets going on sale Monday, Feb. 27, for verified fans. You have until Feb. 19 to register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program .

This is the band’s first major tour in six years. For more information, head to his website .

