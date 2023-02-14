Texas man arrested in connection to 6 national chain store robberies

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man was arrested Monday in connection to six alleged national chain store robberies.
According to federal criminal charges related to his alleged robberies, James Anthony Kirkwood, 68, is responsible for robbing two Dollar General stores; two Dollar Trees; a PetSmart; and a Big Lots, over a three-day period.
Between Jan. 28 and 31, Kirkwood is accused of robbing the above locations in San Antonio.
He was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with robbery interfering with interstate commerce.
If convicted, Kirkwood faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.
