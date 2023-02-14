Strange lights seen over Illinois

A lot has been happening in the sky as of late. A string of strange lights added to the ever growing list after they appeared in the night sky over Illinois on Sunday, feeding into the growing concerns about Earth being visited by extraterrestrials or foreign powers.

Social media exploded on Sunday night and Monday with video and photos of the perfectly aligned string of lights. However, the lights are expected to return later this week as their appearance actually has an explanation.

The UFOs seen in Illinois were Starlink satellites launched into orbit by SpaceX on Sunday evening, marking another time this year that the space exploration company has brought out the tinfoil hat crew.

Last month, a “mysterious flying spiral” was spotted in the sky by a telescope in the Hawaiian Islands. While many were worried about the threat of aliens, astronomers with the Subaru Telescope shared that it was simply a SpaceX booster burning fuel.

“The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral,” the Subaru Telescope tweeted. “The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company’s launch of a new satellite.”

According to a website dedicated to tracking Starlink satellites , Sunday night’s appearance wasn’t the only one that Illinois residents could see this week, as they could reappear on Thursday if the weather allows.

The heightened concern about objects in the sky comes after recent weeks of aerial objects being shot down over US territory, starting with a Chinese spy balloon that went across the entire country before being taken down over North Carolina.

The lights in the sky over Illinois also appeared hours after President Joe Biden ordered an object be shot down over Lake Huron. This was the fourth such downing in the last eight days.

The other two other instances came last week when objects were again shot out of the sky, this time over Canada and Alaska.

The Pentagon has commented on the objects, saying they posed no security threats, but little is known about what they were.

“We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase,” Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense, said.