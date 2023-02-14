Popular rom-coms to watch this Valentine’s Day

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Are you looking for something fun to do tonight with your partner? Relax, grab some snacks, maybe a bottle of wine, and check out some of the most popular romantic comedies currently on Netflix.

Your Place of Mine (2023)

When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, and Zoë Chao

Married To Work (2022)

To save their real estate agency, an ambitious businesswoman and her entitled boss must convince an investor they’re married — despite hating each other.

Starring: Idris Sultan, Meg Otanwa, and Grace Wacuka

Spanglish (2004)

A successful chef in a dysfunctional marriage forms a connection with his family’s new housekeeper, a devoted mom from Mexico who doesn’t speak English.

Starring: Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni, and Paz Vega

The Wrong Missy (2020)

Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.

Starring: David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, and Nick Swardson

Barefoot (2014)

The ne’er-do-well son of a wealthy family enlists a young woman he meets at a psychiatric hospital to pose as his girlfriend at his brother’s wedding.

Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman, and Treat Williams

You People (2023)

Families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.

Starring: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Eddie Murphy

This Is 40 (2012)

After a big birthday, married couple Pete and Debbie wrestle with the realities of parenthood, romance and getting older.

Starring: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, and John Lithgow

Leap Year (2010)

A chance encounter with a dashing Irish innkeeper upends an American woman’s carefully planned trip to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend on February 29.

Starring: Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, and Adam Scott

Grease (1978)

Teen lovebirds-turned-classmates Sandy and Danny struggle to juggle lingering feelings, new friendships and more in this iconic ensemble movie-musical.

Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, and Stockard Channing

Wedding Crashers (2005)

A pair of wily divorce mediators who crash weddings to pick up women meet their matches in the two daughters of a powerful politician.

Starring: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Christopher Walken

The Kissing Booth (2018)

When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

Starring: Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi

The DUFF (2015)

When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover.

Starring: Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell, and Bella Thorne

Check out more popular romantic comedies on Netflix here !

All descriptions were found on Netflix.com. This is not a ranked list, just a randomized selection of what’s currently popular on the streaming platform.

