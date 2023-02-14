The Ark's Crew Faces an Adventure-Ending Dilemma in New Clip (Exclusive)

If you've ever been on a road trip, you know how any unexpected obstacle can threaten the entire outcome of the experience , whether that be a flat tire or a traffic jam, but in the case of SYFY 's The Ark , any setback could jeopardize the entire future of humanity. Making matters worse is that the crew on board the vessel are entirely underqualified to handle the issues that other crew members could have easily navigated, as teased in the all-new clip from this week's episode. Check out the above clip from this week's episode of The Ark before it premieres on SYFY on Wednesday, February 15th.

In the episode, entitled "Get Out and Push," "The Ark's engines are down and it's running low on drinking water, so when the crew learns an oncoming asteroid is hours away from impact, it seems that all hope is lost."

Created by Dean Devlin , The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin ( Independence Day , Stargate ) and Jonathan Glassner ( Stargate SG-1 ) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

" The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences, and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming said of the series when it was announced . "With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky , the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television."

Devlin added at the time, "I'm so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can't think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life."

A new episode of The Ark airs tomorrow, February 15th, on SYFY.

