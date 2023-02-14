Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspect at large following bank robbery in north Colorado Springs

By ABBEY SOUKUP,

9 days ago
Police are searching for one man following a bank robbery in north Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The bank is located in the 3500 block of Hartsel Drive. Google Maps shows a U.S. Bank branch in that block.

At 3:20 p.m. a man walked into the bank and presented the teller a "threatening" note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene, police said.

This is an active investigation. This article will be updated once more information is received.

