East Lansing, MI
New York Post

Michigan State gunman Anthony McRae turned ‘evil’ after mom died: dad

By Ben Kesslen,

8 days ago

The crazed man who killed three Michigan State University students and critically injured five others Monday sank into a deep depression that made him “evil” after his mother died in 2020, his dad said.

Police said there is no clear motive for gunman Anthony Dwayne McRae’s violent rampage , but his father described his dark spiral in the past two years in an interview with NBC News Tuesday morning .

“He was a mama’s boy. He loved his mom. They were tight. His mom was like his sister,” said Michael McRae, who lived with his son in Michigan.

“He was grieving his mom. He wouldn’t let it go. He got bitter, bitter and bitter.

“His mom died, and he just started getting evil and mean. He didn’t care about anything anymore,” the dad continued.

McRae, 43, refused to leave his room and quit his job after his mother, Linda Gail McRae, died suddenly on Sept. 13, 2020, from a stroke.

After he was sentenced to 18 months of probation for possessing a loaded firearm in 2019, Michael told his son “we don’t need no guns in this house.”

Anthony McRae, 43, took his own life after killing three and injuring five others.
AP
Police have not identified the reason McRae targeted Michigan State University.
VIA REUTERS
A timeline of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

“I said, ‘I hope you got rid of that gun, man.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I got rid of it. I got rid it,'” the dad said. “He didn’t.”

Police said it remains unclear why McRae targeted the state university . His father said he also was unsure, but mentioned that his son might have been applying for a job there.

“I really don’t believe it, but I know it’s true,” the distraught dad said of his son’s actions.

McRae shot eight students at Michigan State University Monday night.
via REUTERS

“He wasn’t like that,” he said. “He was no danger to nobody like that. He never did anything crazy like this.”

Michael McRae did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.

