KIAH

Houston Happens – Valentine’s Day Surprise for local family, and more

By Maggie Flecknoe,

8 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a special show for Valentine’s Day.

Maggie celebrates Valentine’s Day with her daughter, Mae!

Ladies looking for love? We’re live at the Rod Ryan Show’s “Mile of Meat”. You have to see it to believe it!

Plus, a surprise that will touch your heart! Meet the Aguilars. It’s been three weeks since an EF3 Tornado ripped through their Pasadena neighborhood, leaving them without a home and business.

With the help of Lily’s Toy Box, Maggie was able to surprise their two sons!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

