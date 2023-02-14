Meet Barcelona’s amazing Wags, from a former karate champion to a stunning architect and an ex-Spain manager’s daughter

BARCELONA has always been associated with attracting glam women to its shores.

And their football club is no different. Today, despite the club's perilous financial state, the Catalan giants boast an array of stunning Wags cheering the team on.

Stunning Anna Lewandowska is one of Barcelona's most famous Wags

Polish beauty Lewandowska shows off her incredible bikini body

Anna is married to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

From a former karate champ and health and fitness expert to an ex-manager's daughter, these beauties get behind their side at the Camp Nou.

Let it be a warning to future opponents Man Utd, who they will face off against in the Europa League.

Anna Lewandowska

Polish stunner Anna, 34, is a former karate champion - who repped her country in competitions around the world.

In recent years, the brunette - married to goal ace Robert Lewandowski - has moved into the world of health and fitness and has her own nutritional brand, Foods by Ann.

She introduced the hot-shot striker to a different diet - and has been credited with improving his fitness in recent years.

Mikky Kiemeney

Dutch fashion designer Mikky, 24, is the longtime girlfriend of Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong.

She was a hockey player of some repute, when she met the former Ajax star.

Today, she's a social media influencer with over 1.5million followers on Instagram.

And Mikky also has her own self-named fashion brand that sells leisure wear.

Dutch Mikky Kiemeney is a social media influencer and fashion designer Credit: Instagram @mikkykiemeney

Kiemeney is the longterm partner of Frenkie de Jong Credit: Instagram @mikkykiemeney

Dani ter Stegen

29-year-old ter Stegen is close pals with Mikky, who are regularly seen enjoying Barcelona's finest restaurants.

Dani made the move to Spain, when husband Marc-Andre ter Stegen transferred from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

And she immediately enrolled herself into college to complete her studies in architecture, with Barcelona being the perfect place thanks to Gaudi and his designs.

The pair began dating in 2012, and they announced their engagement in a Facebook Live video in 2017.

Dani ter Stegen is a qualifed architect Credit: Instagram

The ter Stegens got married in 2014 Credit: Instagram

Natalia Rodrigues

Barcelona summer signing Raphinha is engaged to gorgeous Brazilian Natalia, who has kept coy when it comes to her age.

But, what she hasn't been shy to share is her glam Wag lifestyle with over 300,000 followers.

She loves to travel and appears to be constantly on the move.

In preseason, she enjoyed some time in Ibiza, Spain and went to Doha, Qatar for the World Cup.

While back in May, she travelled to Paris for a short break - clad in Balenciaga.

Brazilian Wag Natalia Rodrigues is new to Catalonia

Raphinha and Rodrigues cut a glam couple Credit: Instagram

Sira Martinez

Sira, 22, is an equestrian, polo player and girlfriend of Ferran Torres, who used to grace the Etihad.

They began dating last year, although it's unknown if he had to seek her dad's approval.

Because Sira's old man is former Spain coach, Luis Enrique.

Ahead of the World Cup, Enrique joked that his daughter would kill him if he didn't pick Torres in his team.

Sira Martinez is the laughter of former Barcelona manger Luis Enrique Credit: Instagram

Ferran Torres with girlfriend Martinez

Romarey Ventura

The other half of experienced left-back Jordi Alba, Romarey, 33, is the mum of their two children, Piero and Bruna.

She used to model, but now prefers to act as a brand ambassador for clothing companies, including Valeria Savannah.

Astonishingly, she has amassed over 600,000 followers on Instagram who are bowled over by her outfit choices and style.

Before she met Alba, Romarey reportedly worked as a nightclub hostess.

Romarey Ventura is a former model turned brand ambassador Credit: Instagram@romarey_ventura

Jordi Alba's longtime love Ventura has over 600,000 followers on Instagram Credit: Instagram@romarey_ventura

Katrine Friis

Danish beauty Katrine, 25, has become accustomed to city life.

Previously, she was one of the queens of the King's Road - often seen perusing the fashion boutiques and keeping up with the trends when her partner Andreas Christensen played for Chelsea.

They began dating in 2016, and she also models a variety of swimwear brands.

Friis happily divides her time between her homeland in Copenhagen and Barcelona.

Danish beauty Katrine Friis is the epitome of fashionable Wag Credit: Instagram

Friis has been with Andreas Christensen since his Chelsea days

Coral Simanovich

Fashion model Coral, now 31, was born in New York to Israeli parents.

She started modelling while still conscripted to the Israel Defence Forces as an 18-year-old, before marrying Sergi Roberto in 2018.

She revealed: "I started working when I was in the army, it was good for me, I could combine the two things."

Coral also has brains, having completed a degree in fashion at the prestigious Shenkar College of Design and Engineering.

Do Man Utd's Wags compare?

Coral Simanovich did military service in Israel before becoming a model