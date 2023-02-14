Aramark partners with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to launch HBCU Emerging Leaders Program

Philadelphia-based Aramark, a food, facilities, and uniform services provider, recently partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, to launch the Aramark HBCU Emerging Leaders Program.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund establishes strategic partnerships, scholarships, innovative programs, and capacity building and research initiatives to advance K-12 and higher education.

The new HBCU Emerging Leaders Program will offer 15 students from HBCUs a two-day immersion at Aramark’s headquarters. The experience will focus on career exploration and professional development. Students will have the opportunity to participate in discussions about internships and post-graduation career opportunities, network with executive leadership, participate in planned simulations, and provide Aramark with vital consumer insights.

The program will be open to students majoring in accounting, business management, culinary arts, economics, finance, hospitality, human resources, information technology, management information systems, marketing, project management, retail management, and supply chain management.

Aramark’s Collegiate Hospitality leadership and members of LEAD, Aramark’s employee resource group dedicated to team members who self-identify as Black, African American, West Indian, or of African descent, will host a welcome reception.

During the immersion event, students will tour corporate headquarters, meet executives, attend career development sessions, and speak with Aramark employees who graduated from HBCUs. They also will participate in the annual LEAD ERG summit.

